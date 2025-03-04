Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after acquiring an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

