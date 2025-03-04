Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 3897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $673.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $740.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Nexa Resources worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

