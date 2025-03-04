Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.3 %

XOM opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.