Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $13.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 934.1% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,054 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 155,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IUSV opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.16.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

