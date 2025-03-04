Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

GNR opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

