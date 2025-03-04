Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,421 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 131.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140,738 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 231.6% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 137,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 95,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

