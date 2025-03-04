Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 132 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $99.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

