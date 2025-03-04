Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 697,531 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 235,480 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,630,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 102,148 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

PDEC stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

