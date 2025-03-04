Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $47.22 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $47,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $208.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

