Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $147.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

