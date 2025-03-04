Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $32,000 Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

