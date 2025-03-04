Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Veralto by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

