QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $525.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.43. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.38.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total transaction of $860,077.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,407 shares of company stock worth $4,122,925. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

