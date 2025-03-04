Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,472 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

