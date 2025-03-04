Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,828 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.22% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

