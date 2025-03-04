6,578 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.40% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVOL opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

