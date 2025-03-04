LGT Group Foundation Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 439.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,439,783 shares of company stock valued at $107,497,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

