QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

View Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.