QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $332.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.