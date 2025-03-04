Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $58,414,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,020.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 67.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 88,235 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $155.73 and a one year high of $218.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.