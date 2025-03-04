Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

