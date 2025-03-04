Best Oil Stocks To Consider – March 1st

Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, and Constellation Energy are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refinement, or distribution of oil and petroleum products. They allow investors to gain exposure to the energy sector and are often influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical factors, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,815,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $104.03 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $173.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $250.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $155.60 and a 12-month high of $352.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.65 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

