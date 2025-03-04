Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Scott Genereux Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12.

On Thursday, December 5th, Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $82,620.27.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $278.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.55.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

