Private Trust Co. NA Sells 226 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,017,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

