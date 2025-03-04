Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,766 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after buying an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 959,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,534 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,008 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 726,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 227,236 shares during the last quarter.

VFLO opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

