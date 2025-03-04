Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,193 shares of company stock worth $50,220,063 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.