Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 39,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 149,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 51,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

