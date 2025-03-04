Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 1,711 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.03, for a total transaction of C$270,390.18.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shopify alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total transaction of C$492,263.81.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total transaction of C$63,261.55.

On Monday, December 9th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,951 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total transaction of C$807,961.18.

Shopify Stock Down 4.6 %

SHOP stock opened at C$154.55 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$72.36 and a 52-week high of C$183.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$162.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.