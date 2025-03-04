Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb Acquires 28,584 Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 28,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £3,430.08 ($4,358.98).

Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TEAM alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb acquired 117,977 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £14,157.24 ($17,991.16).

TEAM Price Performance

LON:TEAM opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.01. TEAM plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.50 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.09.

TEAM Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.