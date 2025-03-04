iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $79,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.