D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average is $162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

