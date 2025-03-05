Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

