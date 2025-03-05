Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 0.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 770,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 149,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 740,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,598 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

