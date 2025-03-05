Bailard Inc. Acquires 996 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

