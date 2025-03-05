Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

