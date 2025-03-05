Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 417 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $3,357,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 598,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $135.96 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.