Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,571 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

