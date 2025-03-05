Bard Associates Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.