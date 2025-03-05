Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.52. Studio City International shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 1,305 shares trading hands.
Studio City International Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Studio City International
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.