Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 140812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Delek US Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $893.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

