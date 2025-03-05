Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

