Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $393.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.