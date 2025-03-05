Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) recently:

3/5/2025 – Abeona Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2025 – Abeona Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2025 – Abeona Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2025 – Abeona Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.