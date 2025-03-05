Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 19543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

CCU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

