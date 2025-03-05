Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,570,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 24,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.
NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 1,813,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.01.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.
