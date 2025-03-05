Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Lorin L. Brass Sells 2,700 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bristow Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE VTOL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $948.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.