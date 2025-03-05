Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Lorin L. Brass Sells 2,700 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bristow Group Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE VTOL opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $948.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.35.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million.
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
