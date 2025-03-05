Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,549,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Webster Financial stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

