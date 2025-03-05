Carrera Capital Advisors Has $306,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $140,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 132,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 3.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $439.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.15.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.