Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,268,000 after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IJR opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

