Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,494,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

